Kapil Sharma Celebrates His GRAND Birthday With Ginni & Friends; Mika & Richa Perform! (PICS)
Kapil Sharma, who found himself mired in controversies last year, is having the best phase of his life these days. The actor-comedian married Ginni Chatrath in December 2018 and since then there have been continuous celebrations. He is also basking in the success of his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, which has become one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Kapil, who is lovingly called Kapu by his friends and fans, is ringing in his birthday today (April 2), with his beloved Ginni and mom, and friends. Take a look at the inside pictures and videos from Kapil's birthday party.
Kapil Sharma Sings At His Birthday
Kapil's friends and singers Mika Singh, Navraj Hans, Richha Sharma and musician Raghav were seen performing at Kapil's birthday party. Kapil also joined the singers on stage.
Kapil’s Mom Dances Her Heart Out
Kapil had a blast at his birthday party last night as he was seen enjoying the songs sung by his friends. He was seen beating drums. Kapil's mother was seen being extremely happy and was also seen dancing her heart out.
Bharti & Kiku Enjoy The Party
Not just singing, there was also dancing! A couple of ladies in cream dresses were seen entertaining Kapil and the guests. Bharti Singh and Kiku Shardha also joined the ladies and were seen dancing their heart out.
Kapil & Ginni Cut Cakes!
Kapil was seen cutting cakes along with his wife Ginni and mom. There was also ‘April Fool' wala cake. Bharti's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Sumona Chakravarty and Manikaran Singh were a few other guests at the party.
Kapil’s Best Birthday Ever!
Kapil's fanclub shared pictures and videos from the party. Well, looking at the pictures and videos, we must say that Kapil had one of the best birthdays of his life! Hit the comment box to wish your favourite comedian on his special day.
View this post on Instagram
#kaneet cutting the cake 🤩🤩 _________________________ #kapilsharma #happybirthdaykapilsharma daykapilsharma #ginnichatrath #MikaSingh
A post shared by Kapil Sharma FC (@kapilfc) on Apr 1, 2019 at 12:02pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
@kapilsharma @ginnichatrath and janak maa dancing _________________________ #kapilsharma #Kapilsharmashow #tkss #kaneet #HappyBirthdayKapilSharma #kapilbirthday #happybirthdaycomedyking #bollywood #bollywoodnews
A post shared by Kapil Sharma FC (@kapilfc) on Apr 1, 2019 at 12:58pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
@kikusharda and @bharti.laughterqueen dancing 🤩 at birthday celebration _________________________ #kapilsharma #Kapilsharmashow #tkss #kaneet #HappyBirthdayKapilSharma #kapilbirthday #happybirthdaycomedyking #bollywood #bollywoodnews
A post shared by Kapil Sharma FC (@kapilfc) on Apr 1, 2019 at 12:12pm PDT
Most Read: TMKOC: Disha Vakani's Brother On Her Return - I'm Hard-pressed; Leave Me Alone!