English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kapil Sharma Hosts Fun-filled MAGICAL Musical Evening; BIG Singers Sukwinder, Shaan & Others Perform

    By
    |

    Kapil Sharma is on cloud nine! The actor, who got married to Ginni Chatrath recently, is basking in the success of his new show The Kapil Sharma Show. Although a few negative reports about the actor are doing the rounds, it can be neglected! Recently, Kapil and Ginni had hosted a special musical evening, featuring some of the biggest singers and musicians - Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mika Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Harshdeep Kaur, Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani, Sunidhi Chauhan, Raghav Sachar and others.

    It Was An Impromptu Plan

    About the gathering, Jaspinder Narula told Mumbai Mirror, "It was an impromptu plan and what would a gathering of musicians do except sing and play music! All of us wanted to listen to each other sing so we had some small performances which began with Sukhiji (Sukhwinder Singh) crooning his private bandishein."

    Kapil Made Jaspinder Sing ‘Tare Hain Barat’ Twice!

    Jaspinder also revealed to the leading daily that Kapil made a special request for Tare Hain Barat from Priyadarshan's Virasat, which she sang 'twice'. Hariharan sang a few ghazals, Sukhwinder performed Punjabi numbers and Raghav Sachar delivered a solo performance on his saxophone.

    Raghav Shares A Funny Video

    Raghav Sachar shared a video and wrote, "When you have friends like @sunidhichauhan5 who are so loving towards @singer_shaan that she wishes for me to finish my #solo so badly! #funniest video ever... amazing night at @kapilsharma residence last night. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @harshdeepkaurmusic you are #too #cute #saxyraghav🎷 😜."

    Fun-filled Musical Night

    Raghav also shared a few pictures and wrote, "What a fun filled night @kapilsharma residence with dear friends and amazing artists! @harshdeepkaurmusic @mikasingh @sunidhichauhan5 @sumonachakravarti @manjarifadnis @singer_shaan @radhikashaan."

    Mehfil At Kapil’s House

    Shaan wrote, "Another sweet moment from last night's Mehfil at Kapil Sharma's Home !!! #Hariji sang like a Dream!! What a great night !!!"

    A Beautiful Musical Evening Says Mika

    Mika Singh shared a few pictures and wrote, "What a beautiful musical evening enjoyed at our dearest friend @kapilsharma ‘s house. ‪This the 1st time I've had such a wonderful time with immensely talented people under one roof. Thank you bhaaji for such a soulful evening.. so who is doing the evening party next? 🤗🤗🤗."

    Harshdeep Kaur At Kapil’s Musical Evening

    Harshdeep Kaur shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "What a wonderful musical evening spent last night at @kapilsharma Pahji's beautiful home ❤️ Life is so much better with great laughter and great music! And that's Cheeko with me🐶"

    Bharti Singh

    Bharti Singh was also present at the musical evening. The actress was also seen hanging out with Sumona Chakravarty, Ginni Chatrath and others. Sharing a few pictures, the comedienne wrote, "Full party month #birthdaymonth🎂🥃🍺🍻🥂🍷🍾🍹🍸 😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️#lifeline#babu#hubby @haarshlimbachiyaa30." - (sic)

    View this post on Instagram

    When you have friends like @sunidhichauhan5 who are so loving towards @singer_shaan that she wishes for me to finish my #solo so badly! #funniest video ever... amazing night at @kapilsharma residence last night. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @harshdeepkaurmusic you are #too #cute #saxyraghav🎷 😜

    A post shared by Raghav Sachar (@raghavsachar) on Jan 20, 2019 at 11:24pm PST

    Most Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: MAJOR TWIST! Kriti To Die; Is Mohena Singh Quitting The Show?

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue