Kapil Sharma Hosts Fun-filled MAGICAL Musical Evening; BIG Singers Sukwinder, Shaan & Others Perform

It Was An Impromptu Plan

About the gathering, Jaspinder Narula told Mumbai Mirror, "It was an impromptu plan and what would a gathering of musicians do except sing and play music! All of us wanted to listen to each other sing so we had some small performances which began with Sukhiji (Sukhwinder Singh) crooning his private bandishein."

Kapil Made Jaspinder Sing ‘Tare Hain Barat’ Twice!

Jaspinder also revealed to the leading daily that Kapil made a special request for Tare Hain Barat from Priyadarshan's Virasat, which she sang 'twice'. Hariharan sang a few ghazals, Sukhwinder performed Punjabi numbers and Raghav Sachar delivered a solo performance on his saxophone.

Raghav Shares A Funny Video

Raghav Sachar shared a video and wrote, "When you have friends like @sunidhichauhan5 who are so loving towards @singer_shaan that she wishes for me to finish my #solo so badly! #funniest video ever... amazing night at @kapilsharma residence last night. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @harshdeepkaurmusic you are #too #cute #saxyraghav🎷 😜."

Fun-filled Musical Night

Raghav also shared a few pictures and wrote, "What a fun filled night @kapilsharma residence with dear friends and amazing artists! @harshdeepkaurmusic @mikasingh @sunidhichauhan5 @sumonachakravarti @manjarifadnis @singer_shaan @radhikashaan."

Mehfil At Kapil’s House

Shaan wrote, "Another sweet moment from last night's Mehfil at Kapil Sharma's Home !!! #Hariji sang like a Dream!! What a great night !!!"

A Beautiful Musical Evening Says Mika

Mika Singh shared a few pictures and wrote, "What a beautiful musical evening enjoyed at our dearest friend @kapilsharma ‘s house. ‪This the 1st time I've had such a wonderful time with immensely talented people under one roof. Thank you bhaaji for such a soulful evening.. so who is doing the evening party next? 🤗🤗🤗."

Harshdeep Kaur At Kapil’s Musical Evening

Harshdeep Kaur shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "What a wonderful musical evening spent last night at @kapilsharma Pahji's beautiful home ❤️ Life is so much better with great laughter and great music! And that's Cheeko with me🐶"

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh was also present at the musical evening. The actress was also seen hanging out with Sumona Chakravarty, Ginni Chatrath and others. Sharing a few pictures, the comedienne wrote, "Full party month #birthdaymonth🎂🥃🍺🍻🥂🍷🍾🍹🍸 😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️#lifeline#babu#hubby @haarshlimbachiyaa30." - (sic)