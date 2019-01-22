Kapil Sharma Hosts Fun-filled MAGICAL Musical Evening; BIG Singers Sukwinder, Shaan & Others Perform
Kapil Sharma is on cloud nine! The actor, who got married to Ginni Chatrath recently, is basking in the success of his new show The Kapil Sharma Show. Although a few negative reports about the actor are doing the rounds, it can be neglected! Recently, Kapil and Ginni had hosted a special musical evening, featuring some of the biggest singers and musicians - Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mika Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Harshdeep Kaur, Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani, Sunidhi Chauhan, Raghav Sachar and others.
It Was An Impromptu Plan
About the gathering, Jaspinder Narula told Mumbai Mirror, "It was an impromptu plan and what would a gathering of musicians do except sing and play music! All of us wanted to listen to each other sing so we had some small performances which began with Sukhiji (Sukhwinder Singh) crooning his private bandishein."
Kapil Made Jaspinder Sing ‘Tare Hain Barat’ Twice!
Jaspinder also revealed to the leading daily that Kapil made a special request for Tare Hain Barat from Priyadarshan's Virasat, which she sang 'twice'. Hariharan sang a few ghazals, Sukhwinder performed Punjabi numbers and Raghav Sachar delivered a solo performance on his saxophone.
Raghav Shares A Funny Video
Raghav Sachar shared a video and wrote, "When you have friends like @sunidhichauhan5 who are so loving towards @singer_shaan that she wishes for me to finish my #solo so badly! #funniest video ever... amazing night at @kapilsharma residence last night. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @harshdeepkaurmusic you are #too #cute #saxyraghav🎷 😜."
Fun-filled Musical Night
Raghav also shared a few pictures and wrote, "What a fun filled night @kapilsharma residence with dear friends and amazing artists! @harshdeepkaurmusic @mikasingh @sunidhichauhan5 @sumonachakravarti @manjarifadnis @singer_shaan @radhikashaan."
Mehfil At Kapil’s House
Shaan wrote, "Another sweet moment from last night's Mehfil at Kapil Sharma's Home !!! #Hariji sang like a Dream!! What a great night !!!"
A Beautiful Musical Evening Says Mika
Mika Singh shared a few pictures and wrote, "What a beautiful musical evening enjoyed at our dearest friend @kapilsharma ‘s house. This the 1st time I've had such a wonderful time with immensely talented people under one roof. Thank you bhaaji for such a soulful evening.. so who is doing the evening party next? 🤗🤗🤗."
Harshdeep Kaur At Kapil’s Musical Evening
Harshdeep Kaur shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "What a wonderful musical evening spent last night at @kapilsharma Pahji's beautiful home ❤️ Life is so much better with great laughter and great music! And that's Cheeko with me🐶"
Bharti Singh
Bharti Singh was also present at the musical evening. The actress was also seen hanging out with Sumona Chakravarty, Ginni Chatrath and others. Sharing a few pictures, the comedienne wrote, "Full party month #birthdaymonth🎂🥃🍺🍻🥂🍷🍾🍹🍸 😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️#lifeline#babu#hubby @haarshlimbachiyaa30." - (sic)
When you have friends like @sunidhichauhan5 who are so loving towards @singer_shaan that she wishes for me to finish my #solo so badly! #funniest video ever... amazing night at @kapilsharma residence last night. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @harshdeepkaurmusic you are #too #cute #saxyraghav🎷 😜
