Kapil Sharma In Trouble For Making Distasteful Comment On A Woman!

Kapil Sharma has been hitting headlines for a long time for one or the other reason. The actor-comedian is on cloud nine these days. Post his wedding with his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath, the actor returned to the television with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show is appreciated by fans and it got a massive opening! It is one among the top 3 shows on the TRP chart. But according to media reports, Kapil has yet again landed in trouble!

Apparently, Kapil got into trouble by going off the script and making a distasteful comment on a woman. It is being said that the comedian told the lady in the audiences, "Agar papa saath mein nahi aaye hote, to main aur baatein karta."

Although this comment might not have offended the woman, The Kapil Sharma Show's crew members were not happy about Kapil's comment. According to India Today report, the crew members complained to Salman Khan about Kapil and told him that 'the comedian should not digress from the script and make comments that might land him in trouble'.

Kapil Sharma has a great sense of humour. He has been flirting with almost every lady on the sets, but never crossed the line. Although Kapil is trying his best to be in news for good reasons, one or the other negative report pop up.

Well, it has to be seen what Kapil or Salman has to say about the same!

