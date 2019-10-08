Kapil Sharma Is Making Special Arrangements For Wife Ginni Chatrath’s Delivery

Kapil Sharma is on cloud nine as both his personal and professional lives are on track. His show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is doing well on the TRP chart; and on the personal front, the comedian, who tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath, last December, is all set to welcome their first baby. Kapil revealed to Mumbai Mirror that his mother is the most excited about the impending arrival and he is also making special arrangements to wrap up the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show early, to spend quality time with his pregnant wife Ginni.

Kapil revealed to the leading daily that he is praying for the good health of Ginni and the baby. Also, it seems that the comedian is gearing up for his wife's delivery! Regarding Kapil's plan, a source was quoted by the daily as saying, "Ginni's due date is in mid-December and Kapil has already started planning work on his comedy show, to make sure that the on-air scheduling isn't interrupted. Simultaneously, he is making sure to spend time with Ginni in the last trimester."

Apparently, the comedian is all set to shoot with the teams of Housefull 4, Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China in the upcoming weeks as all the three films are releasing on the same day.

It has to be recalled that Kapil had taken his pregnant wife for a babymoon to Canada. The couple had a great time together and Kapil had even shared a few pictures on social media.

Previously, when the actor was asked as to how he is prepping up to be a father, he had said, "There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcome the new member."

