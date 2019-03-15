Kapil Sharma Says He Learnt A Lot From Failure; Adds He Needs To Mature & Not Talk Nonsense!
Kapil Sharma has been hitting headlines for both right and wrong reasons. Last year, the actor-comedian had to go through a tough time. Many things were written against him. He was surrounded by controversies - his mid-air feud with Sunil Grover, Twitter rant, his health issue and due to all these his show was shut down. Now, the actor is back with a bang. His wedding with Ginni Chatrath has changed many things. The actor is a changed man now and it seems that he is punctual on sets.
Recently, the actor got into controversy as he supported Navjot Singh Sidhu, who made controversial comments on Pulwama terror attack. Kapil, who was present at (third day) FICCI Frames, revealed that he learnt a lot from his failure.
‘I Need To Mature And Not Talk Nonsense’
Kapil was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "I talk straight from my heart. I am bit cautions now...There is a responsibility as a celebrity and I feel I need to mature and not talk nonsense (faltu)."
Kapil Learnt A Lot From Failure
He further added, "You learn a lot from failure. I also learnt a lot during this phase and I would try not to repeat it again. I am thankful to those who stood by me."
Learnt Not To Give Importance To The Trolls
He also added that he has learnt not to give importance to the trolling on social media and to acknowledge genuine criticism coming his way.
‘Today Negativity Sells More’
When asked about him being accessible, he said, "I am afraid of something. Today negativity sells more. There is not much authenticity when it comes to publishing news. I am accessible to some and not to some."
