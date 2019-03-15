Kapil Sharma Says He Learnt A Lot From Failure; Adds He Needs To Mature & Not Talk Nonsense!

‘I Need To Mature And Not Talk Nonsense’

Kapil was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "I talk straight from my heart. I am bit cautions now...There is a responsibility as a celebrity and I feel I need to mature and not talk nonsense (faltu)."

Kapil Learnt A Lot From Failure

He further added, "You learn a lot from failure. I also learnt a lot during this phase and I would try not to repeat it again. I am thankful to those who stood by me."

Learnt Not To Give Importance To The Trolls

He also added that he has learnt not to give importance to the trolling on social media and to acknowledge genuine criticism coming his way.

‘Today Negativity Sells More’

When asked about him being accessible, he said, "I am afraid of something. Today negativity sells more. There is not much authenticity when it comes to publishing news. I am accessible to some and not to some."