Kapil Sharma Praises PM Narendra Modi For His ‘Great Sense Of Humour’; Here's How Modi Ji Responded!

Many celebrities from the entertainment industry have been meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss cinema and how films can help in the growth of our nation. Today (January 19), Kapil Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration ceremony of National Museum of Indian Cinema, which was held in Mumbai. Apart from Kapil, other actors from the entertainment industry - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi and Bollywood celebrities (Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Imtiaz Ali, Subhash Ghai, AR Rahman, Poonam Dhillon and many others) were also present at the occasion.

Kapil shared a picture snapped with the Prime Minister and captioned it as, "Respected pm Sh @narendramodi ji, it was nice meeting u n great knowing ur inspiring ideas and progressive views about our film industry and our nation. N sir I must say u have a great sense of humor too! regards 🙏." - (sic)

Fans too agreed with Kapil that the Prime Minister indeed has a great sense of humour. One of the fans wrote, "Yeah, he has great sense of humour and love for nation too.. ❤️," another fan commented on Kapil's post, "when two kings meet then it was a blast." - (sic)

PM Modi ji responded to Kapil's tweet as, "When @KapilSharmaK9 appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. :) Thank you for the kind words Kapil." - (sic), to which Kapil replied, "🤗🙏."

After a long time, Kapil is back on small screen and his new show, The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 has been doing well. The fans are appreciating the show, which is reflected on the TRP chart. The show has been one of the top 3 shows from the time it was aired!