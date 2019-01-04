 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma Missed Sunil Grover At His Wedding Reception!

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar which was attended by a few close friends and family members. The couple had hosted a grand reception for their industry friends on December 24. The popular celebrities from television, film, music and sports industries graced the show. While Salman Khan didn't attend, he sent his brother Sohail and father Salim Khan to the reception. The fans were waiting for Sunil Grover as he had revealed that he would attend the reception. But the actor didn't attend.

Sunil gave a miss to Kapil's function for Katrina Kaif's Christmas bash, which was held late night. It was also speculated that the actor hasn't forgiven Kapil for the fight. But the actor took to social media to wish Kapil on his wedding. He wrote, "Wishing @KapilSharmaK9 and @ChatrathGinni a happy married life. May God give you happiness and togetherness always. Best wishes 💐." - (sic)

It's not just the fans who missed Sunil at the function, Kapil too missed him. Kapil replied to Sunil's wish, "Thank u so much paji.. we missed u .. love n best wishes always 🙏." - (sic). Well, it has to be seen what Sunil has to say about missing Kapil's reception!

Kapil also responded to Riteish Deshmukh, who tweeted, "Dearest @KapilSharmaK9 & @ChatrathGinni -wishing you a happy married life. May god shower all the happiness, love & good health - much love." - (sic). Kapil tweeted, "Thank u bhai.. we missed u .. come back.. we will have a special party for u.. love u." - (sic)

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Kapil and Sunil are busy. Kapil is back with a bang with the second season of his popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil is doing Khanpur Wale Khuranas. He also has Bollywood project, Bharat, lined-up for release.

