Kapil Sharma On His Newborn: Feeling Blessed; This Is The Best Day Of My Life

‘This Is The Best Day Of My Life’

Kapil was quoted by IE as saying, "I feel blessed and happy to have a little princess in my life. Both Ginni and the baby are doing well. This is the best day of my life, and I can't wait to spend more time with my little doll."

‘We Can’t Thank God Enough For Our Beautiful Angel’

The Kapil Sharma Show's host also told BT that he and Ginni always wanted a girl. He added that he hasn't slept in two days and is suffering from a cold and cough. The comedian told BT, "I am ecstatic. I haven't slept in two days. I am suffering from a bad cold and cough. So, I am not even sure whether I can hold my baby. The feeling is beyond words. Ginni and I always wanted a girl and we are happy that we've been blessed with one. We can't thank God enough for our beautiful angel."

Fans & Celebs Congratulate The Couple

As soon as Kapil announced the arrival of the baby, his friends, fans and celebrities from the entertainment industry wished the couple. Kiku Sharda, Hina Khan, Sunil Grover, Rakul Preet and others congratulated new parents. Here are a few other celebrities who wished the actor!

Raj Nayak, Ali Asgar & Others Congratulate

Raj Nayak: Heartiest Congratulations @KapilSharmaK9 ! So happy for you. Love and happiness to the whole family ! 🥂👍

Ali Asgar: Mubarak ho ....🙌

Dia Mirza: Congratulations Kapil! Love and blessings for your baby girl 💓

Tiger Shroff: Mubarak ho sir ❤🤗wish the best years for you and your family! God bless🙏❤

Kiara Advani: Just heard the good news! Congratulations to you and Ginni! God bless the baby ❤