TKSS: Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Karan Johar; Says He Asks People About Their Underwear Colour!

Kangana Praises Akshay Kumar; Allots Him Health Ministry

Kangana said Akshay can be allotted health ministry as he is one such actor who has never touched alcohol or smoked. She added that he always exits from any party by 9.30 and sleeps off by 10 at night.

The Actress Praises Kareena & SRK

Kareena for Home ministry as she has beautifully managed her home, her baby, family, husband and also her career.

Shahrukh khan would be suitable for finance ministry as he has studios of his own. He is among the richest stars of Bollywood. She thinks that he can finance films well.

Kangana Takes Direct Dig At Karan Johar

She said Karan is suitable for information and broadcasting ministry as he enjoys gossiping. She added, "And for that he has special show for that purpose on that he asks people what colour underwear they are wearing, what you are going to do to the wife in a situation where you are caught on someone's bed. So, no one else can manage this ministry than Karan Johar.

Kangana Takes A Jibe At Ranbir Kapoor

It's Ranbir Kapoor for defence ministry, as she feels, "He has an underground PR that screws up everyone, but from behind."

The Actress Wants To Ban A Few Journalists

She also took a dig at media for banning her. She says that these days anyone wants to ban someone for some reason." When Kapil asked if she is given a chance, whom she wants to ban, she said, "I know a few of the journalists in my list who I would like to ban."