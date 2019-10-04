    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kapil Sharma, Bharti & Others Party Hard As They Celebrate The Kapil Sharma Show's Success (PICS)

      Sony TV's popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 has managed to impress viewers. As a result, the show has managed to grab one of the top slots on the TRP chart. Recently, Kapil Sharma's team was seen celebrating the success of the show at a club. Take a look at a few pictures from the success party!

      The Kapil Sharma Show Success Party

      The Kapil Sharma Show cast - Kapil, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and others were seen dancing their hearts out at the party.

      Chandan Dances With Sumona

      Kapil Sharma shared videos from the success party on his Instagram stories. In one of the videos, Chandan was seen dancing with Sumona; Bharti was seen teasing them.

      In Picture: Archana Puran Singh

      While the cast was seen shaking a leg to popular Hindi songs like ‘Gungharoo toot gaye,' and ‘Senorita', Archana, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on the show, was seen taking the videos.

      Bharti & Sumona Cut A Cake

      Not just dancing, Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti were seen cutting a cake at the occasion. All the actors looked at their fashionable best at the party.

      The Kapil Sharma Show

      Coming back to the show, the first season of The Kapil Sharma Show premiered in April 2016, but went off air in September 2017. Season 2 aired in December last year. The show has been doing well since its inception. Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the show also features Krushna Abhishek (who replaced Sunil Grover) and Kiku Sharda.

      (Images Source: Instagram)

