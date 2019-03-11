Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover Come Under Same Roof At Sohail Khan’s Party; Did They Come Face-to-face?

Besides celebrating the success of the Celebrity Cricket League, Bollywood actor Sohail Khan had hosted a birthday bash for his wife Seema Khan. Many Bollywood and television celebrities were spotted at the bash. Among Bollywood celebrities, Sonakshi Sinha, Preity Zinta, Salman Khan and his alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, Tabu and from television industry Vatsal Sheth and wife Ishita Dutta, Shabbir Ahluwalia and wife Kanchi Kaul and Mandana Karimi were a few who graced the event.

Interestingly, comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover also were also spotted arriving at the party. We wonder whether the duo came face-to-face at the party.

It has to be recalled that Kapil and Sunil had a huge fall out (mid-air fight), post which the duo is not seen together. Although both of them say that they confess that they have buried the hatchet, it's difficult for us to believe until we spot them together.

It was even said that Salman Khan, who is producing The Kapil Sharma Show, tried to get Sunil and Kapil together. There were even speculations that Sunil might be seen on TKSS, but Preeti Simoes denied the reports stating Sunil is really busy with his other work commitments including Bollywood film Bharat and his show Kanpur Wale Khuranas.

Although they arrived at Sohail's party separately, we assume that Salman would have tried to get them together as the actor too was at the party.

