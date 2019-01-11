Kapil & Team Celebrate TKSS Success With ELKDTAL Cast; Bharti Calls Kapil’s Wife His Lucky Charm!

Kapil Sharma Thanks Viewers For Their Support & Love

Kapil shared the picture of the cake and wrote, "Thank u so much to all the viewers for giving so much love to #TheKapilSharmaShow we the team of #tkss will keep working hard to make u guys smile n happy. Keep smiling n stay happy n healthy always. Love u all 😘😘😘🙏."

Bharti Singh Thanks Fans

Bharti singh shared a few pictures from TKSS and wrote, "Thank you India for the love and making us number 1 show on TV. We are overwhelmed. We are back & We will keep India entertaining this way! #TKSS #Gratitude @kapilsharma @sumonachakravarti @chandanprabhakar @krushna30 @sonytvofficial @kikusharda ❤️❤️😇😇😘😘"

Mika Singh Congratulates TKSS Team

Apart from Jay Bhanushali, Mika Singh and Karanvir Bhora too congratulated the team. Mika Singh wrote, "Huge congratulations to @KapilSharmaK9 @bharti_lalli @Krushna_KAS @kikusharda @haanjichandan @Nikkisamonas for their number one trp. Thank you @SonyTV for presenting such a wonderful show!"

Karanvir Bohra Congratulates Kapil & His Team

Karanvir Bohra wrote, "congrats oh the bumper opening @KapilSharmaK9 @kikusharda #krushnaabhishek @SonyTV so so so happy for you guys."

TKSS Team Celebrates The Success

Meanwhile, the TKSS team celebrated the success by cutting the cake in the presence of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga team. Sonam Kapoor shared a few videos on her social media account.

ELKDTAL Cast With TKSS Team

The actress praised the show and congratulated the team. Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "With the incredible team of #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga on the @kapilsharma show! Thanks so so much for having us.. it was the best show of yours I've been on yet... I've never laughed so hard! @anilskapoor @rajkummar_rao @iamjuhichawla @shellychopradhar."

Sonam Praises Kapil’s Show

In a video, Sonam said, "I am on the highest rated show on television across all platforms." Kapil was seen singing 'Beedi jalai' with Anil Kapoor, while Sonam was seen capturing them!

Bharti Singh Calls Kapil’s Wife His Lucky Charm

Regarding the success of the show, Bharti Singh was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "I am elated with the show's opening ratings. Krushna and I both are happy to join the show. The credit behind the show's success goes to Kapil's wife, who has proved to be a lucky charm for him. I am happy naye saal ki shuruwat aisi hui."