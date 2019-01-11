Kapil & Team Celebrate TKSS Success With ELKDTAL Cast; Bharti Calls Kapil’s Wife His Lucky Charm!
Kapil Sharma's new show, The Kapil Sharma Show opened with massive ratings. The show not only knocked out top show Naagin 3 but also Bigg Boss 12 from top 4 slot on the TRP chart. The show also got good ratings compared to his competitor Sunil Grover's show, Kanpur Wale Khuranas. The fans were overwhelmed with Kapil show's performance on the TRP chart and congratulated the team. Even celebrities took to social media to congratulate the team. Kapil, Kiku and Bharti thanked their fans for their support and love.
Recently, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga cast - Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Rajkumar Rao were on the show to promote their film. TKSS team celebrated the success of the show with ELKDTAL cast. Check out the pictures of TKSS success celebration. Also, read on to know who all wished Kapil and his team.
Kapil Sharma Thanks Viewers For Their Support & Love
Kapil shared the picture of the cake and wrote, "Thank u so much to all the viewers for giving so much love to #TheKapilSharmaShow we the team of #tkss will keep working hard to make u guys smile n happy. Keep smiling n stay happy n healthy always. Love u all 😘😘😘🙏."
Bharti Singh Thanks Fans
Bharti singh shared a few pictures from TKSS and wrote, "Thank you India for the love and making us number 1 show on TV. We are overwhelmed. We are back & We will keep India entertaining this way! #TKSS #Gratitude @kapilsharma @sumonachakravarti @chandanprabhakar @krushna30 @sonytvofficial @kikusharda ❤️❤️😇😇😘😘"
Mika Singh Congratulates TKSS Team
Apart from Jay Bhanushali, Mika Singh and Karanvir Bhora too congratulated the team. Mika Singh wrote, "Huge congratulations to @KapilSharmaK9 @bharti_lalli @Krushna_KAS @kikusharda @haanjichandan @Nikkisamonas for their number one trp. Thank you @SonyTV for presenting such a wonderful show!"
Karanvir Bohra Congratulates Kapil & His Team
Karanvir Bohra wrote, "congrats oh the bumper opening @KapilSharmaK9 @kikusharda #krushnaabhishek @SonyTV so so so happy for you guys."
TKSS Team Celebrates The Success
Meanwhile, the TKSS team celebrated the success by cutting the cake in the presence of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga team. Sonam Kapoor shared a few videos on her social media account.
ELKDTAL Cast With TKSS Team
The actress praised the show and congratulated the team. Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "With the incredible team of #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga on the @kapilsharma show! Thanks so so much for having us.. it was the best show of yours I've been on yet... I've never laughed so hard! @anilskapoor @rajkummar_rao @iamjuhichawla @shellychopradhar."
Sonam Praises Kapil’s Show
In a video, Sonam said, "I am on the highest rated show on television across all platforms." Kapil was seen singing 'Beedi jalai' with Anil Kapoor, while Sonam was seen capturing them!
Bharti Singh Calls Kapil’s Wife His Lucky Charm
Regarding the success of the show, Bharti Singh was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "I am elated with the show's opening ratings. Krushna and I both are happy to join the show. The credit behind the show's success goes to Kapil's wife, who has proved to be a lucky charm for him. I am happy naye saal ki shuruwat aisi hui."
