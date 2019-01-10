The Kapil Sharma Show BEATS Sunil Grover’s Show Kanpur Wale Khuranas On TRP Chart; Fans Super Happy!

Kapil Beats Sunil!

Apparently, Kapil's show has got massive first week opening. The show has got 3.3 and 3.5 ratings (Saturday & Sunday's episodes), while Sunil's show has got 1.1 ratings.

Kapil show has also occupied the second place on the TRP chart with 8123 (impressions in 000s) and has got Sony TV to the second spot. On the other hand, Sunil's show is not even on the list (TRP chart)!

Jay Bhanushali

The actor Jay Bhanushali was the first to congratulate Kapil. He wrote, "Congratulations @KapilSharmaK9 @SonyTV @001Danish @deepak30000 @Banijayasia for a massive 1st week opening of #TheKapilSharmaShow so happy to see the show is back with a bang 3.5 &3.3 awesome."

Siddharth Kannan

Siddharth Kannan wrote, "Mere bhai @KapilSharmaK9!Congratulations on amazing 3.5 & 3.3 ratings opening on your 1st week for #TheKapilSharmaShow! You are 1 of d most talented people I know & deserve all the success #SidK @SonyTV @001Danish @deepak30000 @Banijayasia @sumona24 @bharti_lalli @BeingSalmanKhan."

Fans Overwhelmed!

Fans are extremely happy with the performance of the favourite show and were seen congratulating the comedian and his team on social media. One of the fans wrote, "Wooowwww ...umeed bhi yehi rating ki thi.. wht a come back. congratulations @KapilSharmaK9 #TheKapilSharmaShow." - (sic)

Fans Comments: Swagat Sarangi

"As expected for #TheKapilSharmaShow nd they deserve every bit of it. Ye toh bas suruwakt hai aage dekho hota hai kya. @KapilSharmaK9 @kikusharda @Krushna_KAS @sumona24 @haanjichandan @bharti_lalli @SonyTV."

Harsh & Luvkapilsharma

@imHarshThakur: Once a king always a king. #TheKapilSharmaShow super duperhit.

@luvkapilsharma: Mera to khushi ka koyi thikaana hi nahi hai 💃💃💃😍❤😭 #TheKapilSharmaShow deserves this 💯

Shubhs

"King is king @KapilSharmaK9 proved it . Congratulations @SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 @kikusharda @haanjichandan @sumona24 @Krushna_KAS @bharti_lalli @almostbharat @Banijayasia #tkss #TheKapilSharmaShow guys your hardwork has given you perfect result."

Kaustubh, Prem & Pavithra

Kaustubh Bhatt: Kapil paaji..Bad time was a phase only..It has passed..Now your time starts..Aapko bahut bahut shubhkamnaye.

Prem: Trp ka boss😎 @KapilSharmaK9 #TheKapilSharmaShow.

Pavithra: #TheKapilSharmaShow. Congrats to trp. Whole team deserves this.👏👏

Sнамвнаvi

"You deserve all the success Mann! This is just the beginning. I am sure it's gonna above 4 and more in upcoming episode! And I am the happiest person right now 😭 khushi k aansu.. Since the happy days are back, I wish God will forever b kind on u! Love you!"