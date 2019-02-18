English
    Kapil Sharma Throws Starry TANTRUMS; Refuses To Pose For Selfies With Fans!

    Kapil Sharma is hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. His show, the Kapil Sharma Show has been a huge success as it has been one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Recently, the show was in news because of Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose comments on Pulwama terror attack, didn't go well with the fans. Now, Kapil has got himself into trouble because of his starry tantrums! According to DNA report, Kapil Sharma threw tantrums at a recent event at Suburban five star.

    Kapil Refuses To Pose For Selfie!

    A source, who was present at the venue, revealed to the leading daily, "Out of the celebrity guests like Ranveer Singh, Mika Singh and a few others who were apparently paid to make their star appearances, the stand-up comedian was the only star who refused to click any pictures with his fans at the party by a real estate professional."

    Kapil's Attitude Put Off The Guests!

    The source added, "Kapil not only declined to pose for pictures and selfies, but he was also rather curt in his refusal. His attitude completely put off the guests who requested him for a photograph."

    Ranveer Singh's Behaviour Was Opposite To Kapil!

    Apparently, Ranveer Singh was a lot more welcoming in clicking selfies with his admirers. The source further added, "Ranveer was his usual warm and friendly self when some guests requested him for pictures. His enthusiasm floored them and they were amazed by how nicely he treated them all."

    Kapil Should Learn From Ranveer!

    It has to be recalled that Ranveer has visited Kapil's show twice. The duo share great bond! We wished (in the above case) Kapil had learnt from Ranveer as to how to treat fans!

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 13:27 [IST]
