Kapil Sharma’s Wife Ginni Chatrath’s Baby Shower: Bharti, Krushna, Kiku & Others Have Fun
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath, who got married in December last year, are all set to welcome their first baby. Apparently, Ginni's due date is in mid-December. A baby shower was organised for the soon-to-be mommy Ginni which was graced by the couple's close friends - Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Mahhi Vij. Take a look at the pictures!
Ginni Chatrath’s Baby Shower
At the baby shower, Ginni chose to wear a pink-coloured dress with a floral tiara while Kapil wore a blue shirt and pants. Bharti Singh shared a few pictures from the venue, which was all decked up with blue and pink balloons.
Mahhi With Ginni
Mahhi Vij, who was recently blessed with a baby, shared a couple of pictures from Ginni's baby shower on her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, she was seen posing with Ginni.
Mahhi, Bharti, Kashmera & Ginni
In another picture shared by the actress, all three - Mahhi, Bharti and Kashmera were seen flaunting a food-bump while Ginni showed off her baby-bump.
The Guests Have Fun!
Looks like, Ginni and Kapil had also organised fun games for the guests. In one of the videos shared by Kashmera, Bharti, Krushna and Kiku Sharda were seen drinking milk from a baby feeder. Kashmera captioned the video, "My baby."
Zora Randhawa With Ginni
Music artist Zora Randhawa shared a few pictures and captioned it, "Baby Sharma on the way 🥳 🍼 💝Everyone send your love & best wishes to big brother Kapil bhaji n Ginni bhabi. Big Congratulations & loads of love to mummy & daddy to be 🤩 @ginnichatrath @kapilsharma #Babyshower of #BabySharma 🌸." - (sic)
It has to be recalled that Kapil is gearing up for his wife's delivery and has made special plans. Apparently, a few episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show will be kept as reserve in order for Kapil to spend more time with Ginni.
