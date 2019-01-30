English
    #ThrowbackPictures! Kapil Sharma's Wife Ginni Chatrath Looks Cute In These Childhood Pictures!

    Kapil Sharma got married to her girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12, 2019. Post wedding, Ginni has shifted to Mumbai. She was spotted with hubby Kapil at a few events. Recently, the couple had hosted a musical evening, where big musician came together. During Republic Day, the couple also spent time with kids of Dalhousie Public School, Badhani, Punjab. The comedian shared video on his Instagram in which he was seen enjoying with kids. The fan pages also shared a few pictures and videos in which the couple was seen having good time with kids.

    Recently, Kapil and Ginni's fan club shared a few pictures of Ginni's childhood days. In one of the pictures, Ginni is seen in a blue-pink suit. We must say she looks cute in this picture.

    #ThrowbackPictures! Kapil Sharmas Wife Ginni Chatrath Looks Cute In These Childhood Pictures!

    In another picture, Ginni was seen in the school dress and was seen posing for a group picture along with her classmates.

    View this post on Instagram

    Her school pic .. Class 9th @ginnichatrath Such a cutipie

    A post shared by Anshu Kapilian (@anshu_k9) on Jan 29, 2019 at 8:28am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    Spother if u can .... i had found her ... love u soo much !! @ginnichatrath

    A post shared by Anshu Kapilian (@anshu_k9) on Jan 29, 2019 at 8:29am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    🤗🤗😍😍

    A post shared by Anshu Kapilian (@anshu_k9) on Dec 10, 2018 at 10:48am PST

    Bhavneet Chatrath aka Ginni Chatrath is from Jalandhar. Apparently, she helps her father in the family business. She has done MBA in finance. Ginni and Kapil have known each other since their college days, but they came close while participating in Star One show, Hans Baliye.

    (Images Source: Anshu Kapilian Instagram)

    Read more about: ginni chatrath kapil sharma
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 16:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019
