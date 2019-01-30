ThrowbackPictures! Kapil Sharma's Wife Ginni Chatrath Looks Cute In These Childhood Pictures!

Kapil Sharma got married to her girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12, 2019. Post wedding, Ginni has shifted to Mumbai. She was spotted with hubby Kapil at a few events. Recently, the couple had hosted a musical evening, where big musician came together. During Republic Day, the couple also spent time with kids of Dalhousie Public School, Badhani, Punjab. The comedian shared video on his Instagram in which he was seen enjoying with kids. The fan pages also shared a few pictures and videos in which the couple was seen having good time with kids.

Recently, Kapil and Ginni's fan club shared a few pictures of Ginni's childhood days. In one of the pictures, Ginni is seen in a blue-pink suit. We must say she looks cute in this picture.

In another picture, Ginni was seen in the school dress and was seen posing for a group picture along with her classmates.

Bhavneet Chatrath aka Ginni Chatrath is from Jalandhar. Apparently, she helps her father in the family business. She has done MBA in finance. Ginni and Kapil have known each other since their college days, but they came close while participating in Star One show, Hans Baliye.

(Images Source: Anshu Kapilian Instagram)