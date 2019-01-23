Karan Johar On Hardik-Rahul Controversy: I Had SLEEPLESS Nights Wondering How To Undo This Damage!

‘I Feel Very Responsible’

In an interaction with ET Now, Karan Johar said, "I have to say that I feel very responsible because it was my show, it was my platform. I invited them as guests and so the ramifications and repercussion of the show are my responsibility." (Image Source: Instagram)

I Have Had Sleepless Nights Wondering How To Undo This Damage’

"I have had so many so many sleepless nights just wondering about how I can undo this damage, who is gonna listen to me. It's now gone into a zone which is beyond my control."

Karan Further Says…

"I have to say and I don't defend myself when I say this. I have to say that the questions that I asked the two boys are the questions I ask everyone including women. Deepika and Alia were on the show, I asked them those questions. I have no control about the answers that come my way."

No Women From KWK Team Felt The Cricketers Comments Were Inappropriate!

"Koffee With Karan is run entirely by women and the control room has 16-17 girls. None of them came up with any issue. Some though he was wild, crazy, crack, mad and they said he was funny things. No one came and told it was inappropriate."

Karan Regrets What Happened To Hardik & Rahul

"I regret what has happened to them. There was a talk that I enjoy the TRPs...I don't care about the TRPs. They don't understand that an English language show is never dependent on its ratings."

Karan Johar Apologises!

Karan said that he is not justifying the conversation that happened on that controversial episode. He added, "I am just saying is that I think that perhaps things were said that may have crossed boundaries and I apologise because it was my platform from where it happened. I feel the boys have faced the price for it already."

Rahul Dravid Asks People Not To Overreact!

On the other hand, the former captain, Rahul Dravid asked people not to overreact! He was quoted by The Hindu as saying, "It is not that players did not make mistakes in the past. It is not that mistakes will not be made in the future despite our best efforts to educate the youth. But let us not overreact please." (Image Source: Instagram)