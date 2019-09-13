Karan Mehra On Rajan Shahi Not Crediting Him: Don’t Want To Comment For Sensational Headlines

Karan Mehra Says Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Is Close To His Heart

Karan congratulated the entire cast and crew and wished them the best. He also added that the show is close to his heart as he was a part of the show for eight long years.

‘It’s A Sign Of Great Team Effort’

He told the leading daily, "It's wonderful that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has achieved the milestone of 3000 episodes. I was a part of the show till about 2100 episodes and had an amazing time working on the show. It is a sign of great team effort that the show has been running for 11 years now and is on top."

Karan Is In Touch With Rajan Shahi

When asked about his reaction to the producer not acknowledging his and Hina's contributions towards the show on this occasion, he said that they (he and Rajan Shahi) exchanged pleasantries with each other whenever they meet and they are still in touch.

‘I Don’t Want To Comment Anything Which Makes For A Sensational Headline’

He added, "We even congratulated each other on this joyous occasion. My equation is very different with him. I don't want to comment anything which makes for a sensational headline. I don't have hard feelings against Rajan Sir or anyone."