Karan Mehra On Rajan Shahi Not Crediting Him: Don’t Want To Comment For Sensational Headlines
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team is in a celebratory mood as the show completed 3,000 episodes. The team partied hard at producer Rajan Shahi's house yesterday (September 12) and a havan was conducted today, followed by performances by the actors. It has to be recalled that fans were upset with the makers for not crediting Hina Khan and Karan Mehra for the show's success. When Rajan Shahi was asked about the same, he made a shocking statement. But Hina and Karan seemed cool about it!
While Hina congratulated the team (on Pooja Joshi's post), Karan was also happy for the team. In an interview with TOI, Karan said that he and Rajan Shahi congratulated each other. He also said that he doesn't want to make any comment for sensational headlines.
Karan Mehra Says Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Is Close To His Heart
Karan congratulated the entire cast and crew and wished them the best. He also added that the show is close to his heart as he was a part of the show for eight long years.
‘It’s A Sign Of Great Team Effort’
He told the leading daily, "It's wonderful that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has achieved the milestone of 3000 episodes. I was a part of the show till about 2100 episodes and had an amazing time working on the show. It is a sign of great team effort that the show has been running for 11 years now and is on top."
Karan Is In Touch With Rajan Shahi
When asked about his reaction to the producer not acknowledging his and Hina's contributions towards the show on this occasion, he said that they (he and Rajan Shahi) exchanged pleasantries with each other whenever they meet and they are still in touch.
‘I Don’t Want To Comment Anything Which Makes For A Sensational Headline’
He added, "We even congratulated each other on this joyous occasion. My equation is very different with him. I don't want to comment anything which makes for a sensational headline. I don't have hard feelings against Rajan Sir or anyone."
Most Read: Kamya Punjabi To Marry Next Year; Actress Says 'I'm Like A 16-Year-Old Girl Now, Madly In Love'