Karan Mehra Reveals He & Hina Khan Were NEVER Friends; Karan To Be Seen On Shrenu Parikh’s Show!

The Actor Took Time To Take Up Bigg Boss

"When the news of me quitting YRKKH broke, I started getting calls from other channels for their projects, but I waited and took up only Bigg Boss. I wanted to spend time with my family, travel and explore other avenues and opportunities. After quitting, I travelled to the US."

Karan Is Proud Of His Stint On YRKKH

He says, "Given the shrinking shelf-life of TV shows, it was an achievement to be part of a daily soap for so many years. I created history of sorts by being the male lead on the longest-running show."

Hina & Karan Were NEVER Friends!

Regarding the rumours of him not getting along with his co-actress Hina, he said, "I might or might not have a rapport with a person, that's subjective. Hina and I were never friends to begin with. We had an extremely professional relationship, which worked for the show."

Karan To Be Seen On Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

After Bigg Boss, Karan was seen on a comedy show Khatmal-E-Ishq... Do Phool Ek Maali, which ended abruply. He went on a short break after his wife, Nisha Rawal, delivered their first baby. Now the actor is all set to return on small screen with Shrenu Parikh's show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, that has been hitting the headline for its unique content.

The Actor To Play A Father To Two Girls!

Karan will be seen playing the role of a father to two young girls on the show. He said, "There is a backstory to the plot and I appear in flashbacks. I will be required to shoot for two days in a month and I like that arrangement. Two days a month won't hurt."

Karan Wants To Do Negative Role!

The actor reveals he wants to do negative character and doesn't want to himself to positive characters. He told the leading daily, "I want acting to be a hobby and not a compulsion. I want to try a negative character, and it will be a lot of fun."

‘I Can’t Play Goody Two-Shoes All My Life’

"I can't play goody two-shoes all my life. I wanted to break away from that thappa. I have received good response to my auditions for negative characters. Fortunately, the scenario has changed and you are no longer typecast."