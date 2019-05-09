Karan Oberoi Breaks Down While He's Sent To Judicial Custody; Actor's Lawyer To Approach High Court!

Karan Sent To Judicial Custody

As per the latest update, Karan has been granted 14-day judicial custody by Andheri Court in rape and extortion case. This was the third hearing in the case. Karan's lawyer is sad and revealed that they will be applying for bail on Friday (May 10).

Karan’s Lawyer Argue…

According to India Today report, while arguing Karan's lawyer said, "No new development has been shown by the police on which further police custody should be granted. There are discrepancies in the statement in FIR and investigation. Due to these reasons, custody shouldn't be extended."

Pooja Bedi Says…

A Band of Boys members and Pooja Bedi had come out to support the actor at the court. Pooja said, "This is not a one-off case. The movement should not be misused. Police are saying they have to follow due process of law. We have evidence to prove that the claims in FIR are not true."

The Actor’s Lawyer To Approach High Court

According to the report, Karan's lawyer revealed that after hearing they will go to the High Court to get a favourable order in cases where rape has been registered against a person on frivolous grounds.

Karan Breaks Down As He Was Sent To Judicial Custody

As per Spotboye report, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actor looked quite pale and was seen crying continuously as he was being led away (to judicial custody).