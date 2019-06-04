Karan Oberoi Case: Victim Staged Her Attack, Says Lawyer; Claims She Did Black Magic On His Cousin!

Ali Blamed The Woman For Doing Black Magic On His Cousin!

Ali's lawyer produced in court the three-page statement which claimed that he (Ali) was innocent and blamed the woman (victim) for doing black magic on his cousin, who then did as she instructed. He argued before the magistrate that the offence was bailable and Ali was being framed, hence, there was no need for police custody.

The Woman Staged The Attack!

Ali was quoted by TOI as saying, "The woman used my cousin Altamash Ansari to carry out the attack after paying him Rs 10,000. The planning took place at her home two days before the assault, when I introduced Altamash to her as someone who had some contacts in the ministry."

She Had Confessed To The Lawyer That She Had Plotted The Attack!

"She wanted to organise a #MeToo campaign in Delhi. Minutes after Altamash returned from her flat, I found his behaviour weird. When I learnt about the attack on May 25, I rushed to help her file an FIR. The same day, cops told us they had got hold of the attacker's bike number. It was then that the woman confessed to me that she had plotted the attack."

The Woman Says Khan Was More Interested In A Media Trial

However, in her defence, the woman said, "This is absolutely false. The investigation shall prove the truth of the matter. I always had a strong case on merit. My original advocate was doing a fabulous job. Khan, as a second advocate, was more interested in a media trial and in facing the cameras while I was not, therefore I never came forward until now. What his agenda for the media trial was, he knows best. I only know I have suffered in the bargain for having trusted people blindly."

‘I Do Prayers/Chanting Which Is Beneficial To People’

She further added, "I have never met Khan's cousins, nor do I indulge in black magic. I do prayers, chanting etc which is (sic) beneficial to people and I have never harmed anyone till date. He is making false allegations to wriggle out of the situation. I would have not got myself attacked by anyone despite having a strong case on merit - even on wrong advice."

The woman's case (before Ali) was handled by Sheetal Pandya (till the level of the sessions court). Now the woman is looking to appoint a lawyer who was experienced and trustworthy.

If The Second Case Is True Then The First (Rape) Case Might Have A Bearing!

With the attack case, the rape case has become complicated. Leading criminal law counsel Amit Desai told the daily, "If there is any truth of the falsity of the second FIR by the woman, it is time stern action is initiated. If it is found allegations of assault are false, it will have a bearing on the credibility of the allegations made earlier by the woman against the actor." The woman had accused Karan of rape and blackmailing.

Karan’s Lawyer Says…

Karan Oberoi's lawyer Dinesh Tiwari said, "His (Ali's) arrest will undoubtedly help in bail proceedings filed by Karan in Bombay high court after the sessions court rejected his plea last month. We would mention in court that if a person is capable of cooking up such a plot as alleged, her first initial accusations against the actor can also be the product of such fertile imagination."

This Can Also Prove That The Rape Case Is Utterly False

He further said, "This will also go a long way in helping to prove that the rape case she filed was concocted and utterly false, as had been submitted at great length before sessions court."