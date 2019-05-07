Karan Oberoi Breaks Down At Court; Actor & Victim Reveal Shockingly Contradictory Stories!

Woman’s Story: 'He Asked Me To Share Nudes'

The woman revealed that they got in touch via a dating app. They met in October 2016 and got intimate for the first time. She said, "Initially, he asked me to share basic pictures, followed by nudes, with him guiding me on how they should be taken."

‘I Began Spending Money On Him, He Never Paid Back’

She further revealed, "We met again four days later and when I told him that I am into healing, he requested me to help him in his career. I started helping him and that's how I began spending money on him. He said that he would pay me later, but never did."

‘He Would Ask Me To Get Expensive Things For Him’

"In May 2017, he told me that his house had been mortgaged and he didn't want to lose it. I gave him over a lakh for several months to help him save his house. Just doing up his house cost me around Rs 4 lakh and I also bought him a karaoke console, refrigerator, laptop and a mobile phone. He would ask me to get expensive things for him whenever I travelled abroad for my work."

‘He Was Going Through Stress & Facing Financial Crunch’

"We were like a couple. However, he never committed and told me that he didn't want to be in that space as he had been cheated on in his previous relationships. We would often fight over it, but I would keep returning to him after swearing to end the relationship. I felt bad for pressurising him to commit to me while he was going through the stress of losing his house and facing a financial crunch."

Someone Close To Him Told Her That He Was Using Her

"He also said that had he been better off financially, he would never have let me go. Besides the fact that he never committed to me, the last nail in the coffin was when someone close to him told me that he was just using me. That's when I asked Karan to return everything I gave him, but he flatly refused. Right now, my biggest concern are the suggestive pictures and videos that we exchanged."

‘He Wanted To Shoot Us While Having Sex’

"In fact, he wanted to shoot us while having sex, but I declined. I am not sure whether he has deleted them or not, though he tells me he has. But for my sanity, I need to be certain that the pictures have been deleted."

Karan’s Story: ‘There Was Absolutely No Relationship, Intimacy Or Sex Between Us’

In October 2018, Karan told BT, "I may have flirted with her initially, but then, I am a single guy. There was absolutely no relationship, intimacy or sex between us. I have blocked her from everywhere, as I figured her out almost immediately. She said that her father used to hit her and that no man has ever loved her. I just lent her a sympathetic ear because of what she had claimed to have been through."

‘Biggest Mistake Of My Life Was To Let Her Do Up My House!’

"She then suggested that she could do up my house and I decided to help her by allowing her to do that. That was the biggest mistake of my life. I have two houses in Mumbai and neither of them has been mortgaged. I gave her cash to buy items for my home, as she offered me a better deal. Every piece of furniture and other things that she is claiming to have bought for me, including my clothes, have been paid for by me."

Karan Was Fed Up Of Her Intrusion; She Cut Her Wrist & Threatened Him!

"After getting fed up of her intrusion, around six months ago, I gave standing instructions to the guard of my building that this woman should not be allowed to come up to my flat. She cut her wrist once and threatened me that she would have me booked for abetment of suicide. I figured out that something was amiss and that's when I decided to distance myself from her. While she is claiming to be in a relationship even now, I distanced myself in August 2016."

‘I Feared That She Could Harm With Black Magic’

"I have never robbed a woman of her dignity, but this is not normal. I am the victim here. I have lived a nightmare for these two years. The only reason I would answer her calls once in a while was to protect my family, as I feared that she could harm them with black magic."

‘My Worry Was My Mother & My Health Woes’

"My worry was my mother and my health woes, as she claimed that she had the power to do anything. I have been through hell just because I declined her requests of getting into a relationship with her or have any kind of intimacy with her."

She Threatened Karan That She Would Ruin His Life If He Didn’t Marry Her

"She filed an NC against me after she learnt about my complaint. In fact, on the day of filing the NC, she called me and said that she was at the cop station and told me that she would ruin my life if I didn't marry her the next day. I have blocked several numbers from which she called me."