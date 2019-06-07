English
    Finally! Karan Oberoi Granted Bail; The Victim Filed Second FIR To Deny Him Bail?

    By
    |

    Karan Oberoi, who was accused of raping and blackmailing a woman, was arrested on May 6, 2019. The actor's family, friends and fans were shocked with the news. His friends and family members supported him as they knew that he cannot do any such thing! His bail was rejected by Session Court and the actor had approached High Court. But amidst this, the case got complicated as the victim was attacked by three men.

    Recently, it was revealed that the attack was staged by the victim herself, which was revealed by the victim's lawyer, who was one related to one of the attacker. Recently, a senior officer revealed to TOI that "She will be charged with conspiracy and also under Sections 182 and 203 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to providing false information about an offence committed and 'with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to cause injury to another person'."

    The actor had been behind the bars for over a month and had been struggling to get bail. Finally today, Bombay High Court granted him a bail on a surety of Rs 50,000.

    As per leading daily's report, while granting bail, the court observed that the victim appears to have filed the second FIR to deny him bail and that 'police investigation has shown that the May-25 FIR of assault on her was false and staged by her in connivance with her lawyer'.

    According to Spotboye report, the family is rushing to Taloja to submit the papers and if they manage to get everything done before 5 PM, he will be released this evening or else he might have to spend another night in jail.

