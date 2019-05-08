Karan Oberoi’s Lawyer Issues Statement; Says Allegations Are False & Karan Is Innocent!

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actor Karan Oberoi was after a woman registered an FIR against him for allegedly raping and blackmailing her. It was said that Karan broke down during the court proceedings. His family, friends and fans are shocked with the allegations and actor's arrest. Recently, his friend Sonali Singh came out in support of the actor. She revealed that the actor was disturbed as he was harassed by a girl. She added that the charge against him is not digestible. He is a gentleman and was never into any messing with girls.

Karan's lawyer Dinesh Tiwari has now issued a statement in which he has termed the allegations false and said that the actor is innocent. He also stated that they are taking necessary steps to undo the damage.

As per IE report, his laywer said in the statement, "Allegations are false. We are taking the necessary steps to undo the damage that has been done and expose the person behind it."

The lawyer further said, "Both of them initially had a casual chat but later, the woman started pressing Oberoi for various reasons. In order to extort money from him, she threatened to lodge a police complaint against him to defame him."

"When he refused to comply, the woman approached the police and registered a case on the basis of baseless allegations after which Oberoi too approached the police and gave his statement."

Most Read: Karan Oberoi Breaks Down At Court; Actor & Victim Reveal Shockingly Contradictory Stories!