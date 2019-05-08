Karan Oberoi Rape Case: Pooja Bedi Shocked; Says It’s False & Misleading; Band Of Boys Support Karan

Sudhanshu Pandey Says...

Actor and member of the band Sudhanshu Pandey said, "I have known Karan for about 20 years, we were in the band together, but we have also worked as actors. We were even neighbours once so we have been with each other through the highs and lows of life. And I know him and his family...he has been brought up well. We can never believe that he did those things, he has been the most chivalrous one of us all."

Pooja Bedi Says...

Pooja Bedi was quoted by IE as saying, "It is unfortunate to see such a kind man being subjected to something like this, the reputation damage, the family trauma is unacceptable to me. There are a number of cases where women are not using the law, they are misusing the law." She even added that she never heard of this girl.

'Karan Is 'Kindest Sweetest Gentlest Soul'

Sharing an article of Karan's case, Pooja also made a series of tweets. She revealed in a tweet that she knew Karan since 15 years and he is 'kindest sweetest gentlest soul' and those who are close to him know the real details of the case. She added that she is waiting for justice for her friend.

The Report Is False & Misleading

One of her tweets read, "SHOCKED!! This report is false & misleading as i refuse to believe any police officer would state such things. If he has i request he be named for no officer can speak on behalf of an "alleged"victim . #isupportkaran"

Karan Oberoi Is One Of My Closest Friends

She tweeted, "Also. i am privy 2 the personal details of the case as @IAmKaranOberoi is one of my closest friends.. & i know there is NO substance in ANY of the allegations against him. If we want a trial by media let it be in SUPPORT of men who have fake cases put against them #iSupportKaran"

Pooja Asks What Punishment For Lying Women?

She further tweeted, "I think its fair to not put a rape victims name in the papers.. but what of men who's names are dragged through the mud.. families shamed.. livelihoods lost... and then it eventually turns out to be a fake case? Is that Fair? What punishment for lying women? #iSupportkaran"

Pooja Tweets...

"What this misleading article doesn't state is that the FIR also states "alleged rape" took place a couple years ago with NO recollection of a date by "victim". Also. im confused about th "marry me or its rape" part of police statement on FIR. Is non marriage=rape? #isupportkaran."

'There Have To Be Tough Consequences If Woman Has Filed False Case'

She also tweeted, "THERE HAVE TO BE TOUGH CONSEQUENCES if its proved that a woman has filed a FALSE Case against a man. Only then will the rising number of false cases stop in its track. #reputations #family #livelihood #isupportkaran"