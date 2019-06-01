Karan Oberoi Rape Case: The Attack On Victim Was Staged By Her Lawyer?

Television actor Karan Oberoi's arrest shocked his family, friends and fans. The actor was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman. After Sessions Court rejected his bail plea, the actor approached High Court. But recently, the victim complained that she was attacked by four men who demanded that she take the case back. It was suspected that the attack was staged by Karan. According to TOI report, the police revealed that one of the four attackers is a distant relative of the victim's lawyer, Ali Kaashif Khan.

When the leading daily got in touch with the police officials, they said, "The motive behind the attack will be clear only after the lawyer is arrested. The lawyer's name cropped up after one of the four arrested men said that it was the lawyer who had discussed the attack with them and paid them some money."

"The planning was done four-five days before the attack. The attackers were given a proper daily schedule of the victim's morning walk. Accordingly, Zishan, who is doing his B Com, and his brother Altamash, who is pursuing BMM, planned the attack while Ali rode the two-wheeler belonging to Zishan and Kurian slashed at the victim's arm before he threw the paper scribbled with the words 'Take The Case Back'. He also showed her a bottle threatening to attack her with acid."

Since the attacker confessed that the mastermind behind the attack was the lawyer, the police is in lookout for him. It has to be seen what new turn the case will take after the police find the lawyer.

Most Read: Dance India Dance: Kareena Kapoor Reveals If She Is Being Paid HUGE & CONDITION That Involved Taimur