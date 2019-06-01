English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Karan Oberoi Rape Case: The Attack On Victim Was Staged By Her Lawyer?

    By
    |

    Television actor Karan Oberoi's arrest shocked his family, friends and fans. The actor was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman. After Sessions Court rejected his bail plea, the actor approached High Court. But recently, the victim complained that she was attacked by four men who demanded that she take the case back. It was suspected that the attack was staged by Karan. According to TOI report, the police revealed that one of the four attackers is a distant relative of the victim's lawyer, Ali Kaashif Khan.

    Karan Oberoi Rape Case: The Attack On Victim Was Staged By Her Lawyer?

    When the leading daily got in touch with the police officials, they said, "The motive behind the attack will be clear only after the lawyer is arrested. The lawyer's name cropped up after one of the four arrested men said that it was the lawyer who had discussed the attack with them and paid them some money."

    "The planning was done four-five days before the attack. The attackers were given a proper daily schedule of the victim's morning walk. Accordingly, Zishan, who is doing his B Com, and his brother Altamash, who is pursuing BMM, planned the attack while Ali rode the two-wheeler belonging to Zishan and Kurian slashed at the victim's arm before he threw the paper scribbled with the words 'Take The Case Back'. He also showed her a bottle threatening to attack her with acid."

    Since the attacker confessed that the mastermind behind the attack was the lawyer, the police is in lookout for him. It has to be seen what new turn the case will take after the police find the lawyer.

    Most Read: Dance India Dance: Kareena Kapoor Reveals If She Is Being Paid HUGE & CONDITION That Involved Taimur

    More KARAN OBEROI News

    Read more about: karan oberoi
    Story first published: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 22:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue