Karan Oberoi’s Sister Breaks Down After Meeting Him; Lashes Out At Girl; Says It’s Calculated Charge

When Karan’s Sister Offered To Talk To The Girl

Karan's sister revealed to the entertainment portal that two years ago, her brother had called her up and said that a woman was harassing him. She also revealed that she went to meet him and he looked very upset. When he looked confused and disturbed, she offered to talk to her.

Karan’s Sister Calmly Explained Her

She told the portal, "As we were talking, she was calling him continuously. We then went on Facebook and I wanted to see her. After that, I took one of her calls to him and started talking to her. She wondered why she was talking to me instead of Karan. I calmly explained to her: You can't force anybody to love you. If it has to happen, it will happen. Give him a break. And then, she started laughing. She said: He is hiding behind you and I didn't know he's such a kid."

The Girl Cursed Karan’s Sister

Karan's sister added that the girl had even cursed her. After this, she suggested Karan have CCTV cameras installed at his door outside. She added, "Then, October 2018, Karan called me to say that the girl had made an NC (non-cognizable) against him, accusing him of extortion. We decided that we should also file a NC against her, complaining of harassment. My point is that if she was raped before that, why didn't she complain at the time of her NC only?"

Karan Was Supposed To Return On Sunday From Police Station

She further added, "On Saturday night, I got a call from Karan that she's accusing him of rape. The woman is lying. It's a very calculated charge." When asked whether cops arrested Karan, she revealed that on Saturday, the cops called Karan for questioning and they had even said that they would let him go by Sunday 8 am, but suddenly Karan was told that the girl had filed a FIR and he was put behind bars.

Karan’s Arrest Was Biggest Shock

She adds that she went to the police station on Saturday, but since they told her that they will leave him by Sunday morning, she came back. She added that the arrest was the biggest shock in her life.

Their Parents Are Not Coming To Mumbai

Their parents are in Chandigarh and are calling her continuously. She broke the news of Karan's arrest to her parents through a friend in Chandigarh. She has stopped them from coming to Mumbai as her dad is not in the best of health.

‘I Will Fight Back; She Can't Defame People’

She further added, "Once he gets out of this, I will put some charges against her. I will fight back. She has to pay for what she has done. She can't defame people." When asked about Karan's condition, she said until now it was a nightmare. But now, since people met Karan, he is sorted.

‘My Family And I Need To Build Up The Case Correctly’

She further said, "The bail is not going to be on 9th (May) when the court proceedings begin. We cannot push for the bail on that day itself. I have a good lawyer. My family and I need to build up the case correctly. It's torture, just torture. Had it not been for my husband's support, I wouldn't have survived."