    Karan Oberoi’s Sister Files Complaint Against Tantric-cum-healer For Practising Black Magic

    A couple of months ago, Karan Oberoi was granted bail after being accused of rape and extortion by a 34-year-old woman, who is apparently a tantric-cum-healer. Now, his sister Gurbani Oberoi has moved the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court against the Mumbai-based woman for practising black magic (witchcraft).

    Gurbani revealed that the woman had threatened and claimed that she was using witchcraft to harm her parents. BT quoted her as saying, "Her witchcraft practices are not a new development. My brother had mentioned it in his NC, which he had filed against her in October last year, seven months before she filed the case against him. She had threatened us with dire consequences and claimed that she was using witchcraft to cause my parents pain and suffering. Such women cannot be above the law."

    Karan Oberoi’s Sister Files Complaint Against Tantric-cum-healer For Practising Black Magic

    Even Karan Oberoi said that he suffered for a long time. He added that although he had clearly mentioned in his complaint about the woman's association with witchcraft, no action was taken against her.

    Karan added, "Practising witchcraft is a serious crime in Maharashtra, and one can't get away using the gender card. Every time someone gets away with an unlawful practice, it emboldens the others to follow suit. For the good of society, it's important to keep crime and punishment gender neutral. Initiatives like #MenToo are the need of the hour."

    Karan's lawyer Dinesh Tiwari too echoed the same. He said that 'Propagating and promoting such theories in any form is illegal', which is the ground of their complaint. He also revealed that besides publishing a book on witchcraft and voodoo, she has been propagating it on chat groups and even teaching people.

    Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 16:06 [IST]
