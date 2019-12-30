Karan Patel And Ankita Bhargava Blessed With A Baby Girl; The Actor Shares An Adorable Picture

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava recently shared the good news of welcoming a baby girl on social media. The lovely couple embraced parenthood on December 14 and shared the first picture of the baby on Christmas. Karan revealed the name of their little munchkin in the caption. He wrote, "MERRY CHRISTMAS #RabDiMehr."

And now, the actor’s shared another adorable picture of daughter Mehr. Karan is seen holding the little bundle of joy in his arms. He previously thanked everyone for all the love and support. Karan wrote, "All your blessings made our world beautiful, a heartfelt thank you to all our well-wishers.... #RabbDiMehr."

As the couple welcomed their first child, industry friends Suyyash Rai, Aly Goni, Mahhi Vij, Karishma Tanna, Krishan Mukherjee, Abhishek Verma, Vikaas Kalantri, Karanvir Bohra, Hiten Tejwani and Drashti Dhami among others took to social media to congratulate them.

Karan in a statement post-Ankita’s delivery has stated, "I am numb and overjoyed, and a little intimidated. The only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go." For the uninitiated, the duo tied the knot in the year 2015. The couple had first announced the good news last year but unfortunately, Ankita suffered a miscarriage.

Karan Patel was last seen in the recently wrapped Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor has also acted in a number of other serials such as Kesar, Kasturi and Karam Apnaa Apnaa. On the other hand, Karan's wife Ankita Bhargava has been a part of shows such as Dekha Ek Khwaab and Reporters.

