Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava Officially Announce Their Baby Name; Thank Fans For Their Love

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava became proud parents of a baby girl on December 14, 2019. Earlier, Karan shared his happiness and said in a statement, Karan shared his happiness and said, "I am numb, overjoyed and a little intimidated the only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go." On December 20, i.e., after six days of their daughter's arrival, the actors officially announced their baby name and thanked fans for their love.

Karan and Ankita shared the picture of a card which read, "It's a girl and we call her... Mehr Karan Patel. Loving parents, Ankita & Karan Patel." Karan captioned the card, "All your blessings made our world beautiful, a heartfelt thankyou to all our well wishers 🤗 .... #RabbDiMehr 👼."

Ankita captioned the same card as, " 🌸🙏🌸 All Your Blessings Have Made Our World Beautiful! A heartfelt Thanku to all our Well wishers ! #RabbDiMehr."

As soon as the couple share the post, their fans and friends from the industry congratulated them. Take a look a few congratulatory messages.

• Krystle D'Souza: ✨🙏🏻😍

• Alygoni: ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

• Neena Kulkarni: Beautiful baby girl Mehr❤️ to beautiful parents @karan9198 @ankzbhargava congratulations ❤️

• Hiten Tejwani: Congratulations meri jaan..God bless the lil angel and the family ..🤗🤗

• Aditi Bhatia: Awwww can't wait to meet mehr today 😍❤️

• Pearl V Puri: Congratulations mere bhai 🤗❤️🙏😇

• Kishwer Merchantt: So happy for both of u .. congratulations mummy Papa 🤩🤩❤️❤️ lots of love to Mehr 💝🤗

• Asha Negi: Wow! Congratulations yaar guys😘♥️

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Karan Patel And Ankita Bhargava Finalise Their Daughter's Name!