TV Snippets: Karan Patel EXITS Yeh Hai Mohabbatein; Anup Jalota's Mother Passes Away!

Karan Quits Yeh Hai Mohabbatein For Khatron Ke Khiladi!

He also confirmed his participation on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Karan's publicist released a press statement on his decision to quit the show that read, "Yes, Karan Patel is going to participate in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi. We tried to work our dates out to accommodate many commitments but because that did not seem possible we have chosen to end a very memorable journey of Yeh Hain Mohabbatein that gave him so much love and care, for which he will always be grateful." (-sic)

Karan Releases Press Statement

"We are ever so grateful to Ekta Kapoor and the entire team who have always shown Karan so much love and support, allowing him to grow beyond the show to take on new work commitments. We would like to duly mention that had it not been for Yeh Hain Mohabbatein a lot that has come our way including Khatron would not have happened. I urge you to continue loving and adoring Karan the way you have all this while. It's a tough show we have up against us with Khatron Ke Khiladi. Make him win and let's cheer him on...and for all you know post it all, we may soon enough see you at the movies." (-sic)

Anup Jalota's Mother Passes Away

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Bhajan Samrat fame Anup Jalota's mother Kamala passed away on July 19. She was 85. The reason for her demise is not known. The funeral was held on July 21. Anup was teary-eyed as he performed the last rites for his mother.

Sara Arfee Khan Blessed With Twins

Jamai Raja actress Sara Arfee Khan was recently blessed with twins Aizah and Zidane. Sara's yoga instructor shared the good news on her social media by sharing the first glimpse of the actress' adorable twins.

Rendezvous with Simi Garewal To Return With New Season!

Remember Rendezvous with Simi Garewal? After over a decade, Simi is all set to return with the celebrity chat show. It is being said that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might appear as the first guests of the new season. The veteran actress says that she doesn't want to do it (chat show) for web portals and does not want television either as they want the copyrights. She was quoted by PTI as saying, "I am not giving away my property, not for any amount of money. For me copyright is important. I have got offers from the TV channel and digital platforms but they had demanded the copyright for posterity or for a few years I don't want it that way. I have been refusing to give my show." (-sic)

Kapil's Clean Shaven Look

Kapil Sharma had always sported a stubble. But, recently, the stand-up comedian had undergone a makeover! He has got his beard trimmed and sports a clean-shaven look. The actor looked dapper in his new look. Kapil shared the picture and captioned it, "#smile makes you more #lively what you say ? 🙄 #work #actorslife #shooting #happiness 😍❤️😊 (clean shave after 6 months 🙈)." - (sic)

Siddharth Shukla In Bigg Boss 13

It is being said that Balika Vadhu actor Siddharth Shukla, who was seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi has almost confirmed for the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13.