Karan Patel Is BACK On Yeh Hai Mohabbatein; Reacts To Reports Of The Show Going Off Air
There have been speculations of Star Plus' popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein going off air for a long time. Neither the makers nor the actors have confirmed the reports. The latest reports also suggested that the show is indeed going off air in December, this year, and its spin-off, Yeh Hai Chahatein will be replacing it. It was also said that Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur have been zeroed in on to play the lead roles, and Parul Chauhan has been roped in to play a negative role. But, the latest report suggests that Karan Patel, who had exited the show for Khatron Ke Khiladi, is returning to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. With his return, we wonder, if the show is really going off air any time soon!
Karan Patel Is BACK On Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Karan shared a picture and captioned it, "Aa raha hu mai ..." while his wife Ankita Bhargava commented, "Most awaited and epic comeback this is gonna be 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 I hope to see U and @divyankatripathidahiya together in one frame!!!! Actually Actually! 😂🤪😍." - (sic)
Karan Says YHM Is An Integral Part Of His Career & Life
Regarding his re-entry, Karan told TOI, "I don't know why people speculated that I quit the show. I was just away from it for a while because I was busy with something else. This show will always be an integral part of my career and life."
Does He Feel YHM Has Run Its Course?
When asked if he does not feel that the show has run its course and could be monotonous for the viewers, the actor said, "I don't think so. Though we have been playing these characters for long, people's love and admiration for us haven't dipped. It means that I am doing something right."
Is YHM Going Off Air?
He said that playing Raman Bhalla will always be a matter of pride for him. Karan further added, "If a few think that YHM has run its course, they need to recheck their facts with those who think it should go on."
Karan Will Make An Epic Comeback!
It has to be recalled that Chaitanya Choudhry was introduced as Raman Bhalla, post Karan's exit. It has to be seen how the makers are planning Karan's re-entry. Well, Ankita has hinted with her comment that it is going to be an epic comeback!
Also Read: Is Karan Patel's Wife Ankita Bhargava Pregnant? Actress Responds In A Witty Way!