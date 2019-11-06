Karan Patel Is BACK On Yeh Hai Mohabbatein; Reacts To Reports Of The Show Going Off Air

Karan Patel Is BACK On Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Karan shared a picture and captioned it, "Aa raha hu mai ..." while his wife Ankita Bhargava commented, "Most awaited and epic comeback this is gonna be 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 I hope to see U and @divyankatripathidahiya together in one frame!!!! Actually Actually! 😂🤪😍." - (sic)

Karan Says YHM Is An Integral Part Of His Career & Life

Regarding his re-entry, Karan told TOI, "I don't know why people speculated that I quit the show. I was just away from it for a while because I was busy with something else. This show will always be an integral part of my career and life."

Does He Feel YHM Has Run Its Course?

When asked if he does not feel that the show has run its course and could be monotonous for the viewers, the actor said, "I don't think so. Though we have been playing these characters for long, people's love and admiration for us haven't dipped. It means that I am doing something right."

Is YHM Going Off Air?

He said that playing Raman Bhalla will always be a matter of pride for him. Karan further added, "If a few think that YHM has run its course, they need to recheck their facts with those who think it should go on."

Karan Will Make An Epic Comeback!

It has to be recalled that Chaitanya Choudhry was introduced as Raman Bhalla, post Karan's exit. It has to be seen how the makers are planning Karan's re-entry. Well, Ankita has hinted with her comment that it is going to be an epic comeback!