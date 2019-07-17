English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Karan Patel To Quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein; Is Chaitanya Choudhary Replacing Him?

    By
    |

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been hitting the headlines since a long time. There were reports that the show will be going off air owing to low ratings. There were also reports that the show will be replaced by Balaji Telefilms' new show and not YHM's spin-off. Also, it has to be recalled that Divyanka Tripathi will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, while Karan Patel has been confirmed to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. It is also being said that Karan might also contest Bigg Boss 13. Hence, there were speculations that Karan might quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

    Is Karan Patel Quitting Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

    Although it was said that Ekta has given him permission and he might return to the show, a few reports suggested that Karan might be replaced by Kahiin Toh Hoga fame actor Chaitanya Choudhary!

    Is Chaitanya Choudhary Replacing Karan Patel?

    A source was quoted by BollywoodLife as saying, "Chaitanya signed the contract after his budget was locked." But, another source revealed that Karan is not being replaced.

    Karan Hasn’t Quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

    Karan's publicist told Spotboye, "He hasn't quit the show. Karan has been shooting for it but not as regular as he was because a few other commitments are keeping him busy." Regarding the replacement, his publicist said, "We are not aware about any such development as we haven't got any intimation from the production house as yet."

    Karan Confirms That No One Is Replacing Him!

    Karan too confirmed to BollywoodLife that these reports are just ‘rumours' and he is very much part of Yeh Hai Mohabbtein. He also clarified that no one is replacing him on the show. Well, this sure is a big relief to his fans!

    Most Read: TV Snippets: Salman To Judge Nach Baliye With Ex-Sangeeta; Raveena's Cousin Kiran Rathod In BB 13!

    More KARAN PATEL News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue