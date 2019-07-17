Karan Patel To Quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein; Is Chaitanya Choudhary Replacing Him?

Is Karan Patel Quitting Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

Although it was said that Ekta has given him permission and he might return to the show, a few reports suggested that Karan might be replaced by Kahiin Toh Hoga fame actor Chaitanya Choudhary!

Is Chaitanya Choudhary Replacing Karan Patel?

A source was quoted by BollywoodLife as saying, "Chaitanya signed the contract after his budget was locked." But, another source revealed that Karan is not being replaced.

Karan Hasn’t Quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Karan's publicist told Spotboye, "He hasn't quit the show. Karan has been shooting for it but not as regular as he was because a few other commitments are keeping him busy." Regarding the replacement, his publicist said, "We are not aware about any such development as we haven't got any intimation from the production house as yet."

Karan Confirms That No One Is Replacing Him!

Karan too confirmed to BollywoodLife that these reports are just ‘rumours' and he is very much part of Yeh Hai Mohabbtein. He also clarified that no one is replacing him on the show. Well, this sure is a big relief to his fans!