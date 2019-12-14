Karan Patel & Wife Ankita Bhargava Blessed With Baby Girl; Actor Says He Is Numb & Overjoyed

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava are on cloud nine as they became proud parents of a baby girl. As per a TOI report, Ankita delivered the baby today morning (December 14) and both mother and the baby are doing fine.

Karan confirmed the news and was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I am numb, overjoyed and a little intimidated the only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go, Ankita is doing well and our families would like to thank each and everyone who have loved us and continue to bless us."

Ankita's father and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Abhhay Bhargava said, "We are elated with the arrival of our granddaughter. Both the families - the Patels and the Bhargavas - wanted a girl and God has blessed us with one. This is the best New Year's gift we could have ever asked for."

It has to be recalled that Karan and Ankita tried to keep the pregnancy news under wraps. Although reports of Ankita's pregnancy were doing the rounds, the actors had not commented about the same. It was recently that Karan had told in an interview that his wife is giving him his biggest birthday gift ever.

Not just Karan and Ankita, recently, comedian Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chartrath and Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Rucha Hasabnis- Rahul Jagdale also became proud parents and welcomed baby girls into their lives.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel Says Wife Ankita Bhargava Is Giving Him His Biggest Birthday Gift