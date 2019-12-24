    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Karan Sharma And Tiaara Kar Granted Divorce

      Kaala Teeka actor Karan Sharma and Tiaara Kar, who got married in 2016, have parted ways. The couple has been granted divorce. As per a Spotboye report, the two of them were living separately for some time and are officially divorced now with the legal proceedings coming to an end.

      When Karan was asked about the divorce report, he told Spotboye, "I really don't want to comment on this."

      Karan Sharma And Tiaara Kar Granted Divorce

      Karan got engaged to singer-turned-actress Tiaara in February 2015. After enjoying a courtship period of almost 19 months, the couple got married on November 16, 2016. While Karan is Garhwali and Tiaara is a Bengali. The wedding was held as per the two traditions in the actor's hometown Ranipokhari in Uttarakhand. Many popular actors attended their wedding.

      Apart from Kaala Teeka, Karan was seen in popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pavitra Rishta and Ekk Nayi Pehchaan. On the other hand, Tiaara Kar became popular after she participated in Indian Idol 5. She was also seen in shows like Twist Wala Love and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. There are several fan pages of actors which are filled with lovey-dovey pictures of the couple.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 17:55 [IST]
