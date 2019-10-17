    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karan Singh Grover EXITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2; Was He Not Happy With His Role?

      By
      |

      Karan Singh Grover, who is known for his roles on shows like Dil Mill Gaye and Qubool Hai, had migrated to Bollywood. Fans were missing him on the small screen. His return to television with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 made his fans rejoice. The actor played the role of Mr Rishab Bajaj on Kasautii and the viewers loved him. In fact, a few of them felt that his pairing with Erica Fernandes was the best, compared to Parth Samthaan. Unfortunately, Karan has quit Kasautii! Yes, you read it right! Shocking, isn't it? It is being said that Karan wasn't happy with his role.

      Karan Singh Grover Wasn’t Happy With His Role?

      Karan Singh Grover Wasn’t Happy With His Role?

      When Tellychakkar asked Karan Singh Grover if he wasn't happy with his role, he denied the report and said that it isn't true. It is also being said that he is exiting to shoot for his movie, but this hasn't been confirmed.

      Karan Quits Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

      Karan Quits Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

      The actor had shared a picture snapped with his team and thanked the Kasautii team for an amazing farewell. KSG wrote, "🔱 Thank you for an awesome time and such an amazing farewell!! It was a pleasure working with ya'll! Thank you @ektaravikapoor ❤️ We Missed you yesterday @kingsonyaa #kasautiizindagiikay." - (sic)

      Fans Not Happy With KSG’s Exit

      Fans Not Happy With KSG’s Exit

      While a few fans bid him goodbye, many weren't happy with his exit. Take a look at a few comments. Obhodrodev wrote, "You were great as Mr. Bajaj! We will miss you terribly. Wish PH had explored the Bajaj- Prerna angle more. It's too bad you and kuku are leaving the show and it's now time for me to quit watching this show too!" - (sic)

      Fan Comments

      Fan Comments

      Prerishfc: Noo dont leave na😭😭🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️- (sic)

      The_ejf.love: Come back soon please mr bajaj. - (sic)

      Vishranttt: Its a break guys he is going for movie shoot.- (sic)

      Raziaullah: Please tell me ur coming back and it's just a break. - (sic)

      Bhumee & Mimi

      Bhumee & Mimi

      Bhumee_e: @iamksgofficial i was watching the show because you were there. Now no meaning to watch this serial. You played such a fab role. Will miss you.! ❤️- (sic)

      Mimi_93x:@xo.anisha.xo wtf I only watch this Cus of him 😭😭😭😭😭 - (sic)

      Most Read: Bigg Boss 13: Tweeple Slam Devoleena For Body Shaming Shehnaz; Koena Mitra To Return To The House?

      Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 15:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 17, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue