Karan Singh Grover EXITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2; Was Not Happy With His Role?
Karan Singh Grover, who is known for his roles on shows like Dil Mill Gaye and Qubool Hai, had migrated to Bollywood. Fans were missing him on the small screen. His return to television with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 made his fans rejoice. The actor played the role of Mr Rishab Bajaj on Kasautii and the viewers loved him. In fact, a few of them felt that his pairing with Erica Fernandes was the best, compared to Parth Samthaan. Unfortunately, Karan has quit Kasautii! Yes, you read it right! Shocking, isn't it? It is being said that Karan wasn't happy with his role.
Karan Singh Grover Wasn’t Happy With His Role?
When Tellychakkar asked Karan Singh Grover if he wasn't happy with his role, he denied the report and said that it isn't true. It is also being said that he is exiting to shoot for his movie, but this hasn't been confirmed.
Karan Quits Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?
The actor had shared a picture snapped with his team and thanked the Kasautii team for an amazing farewell. KSG wrote, "🔱 Thank you for an awesome time and such an amazing farewell!! It was a pleasure working with ya'll! Thank you @ektaravikapoor ❤️ We Missed you yesterday @kingsonyaa #kasautiizindagiikay." - (sic)
Fans Not Happy With KSG’s Exit
While a few fans bid him goodbye, many weren't happy with his exit. Take a look at a few comments. Obhodrodev wrote, "You were great as Mr. Bajaj! We will miss you terribly. Wish PH had explored the Bajaj- Prerna angle more. It's too bad you and kuku are leaving the show and it's now time for me to quit watching this show too!" - (sic)
Fan Comments
Prerishfc: Noo dont leave na😭😭🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️- (sic)
The_ejf.love: Come back soon please mr bajaj. - (sic)
Vishranttt: Its a break guys he is going for movie shoot.- (sic)
Raziaullah: Please tell me ur coming back and it's just a break. - (sic)
Bhumee & Mimi
Bhumee_e: @iamksgofficial i was watching the show because you were there. Now no meaning to watch this serial. You played such a fab role. Will miss you.! ❤️- (sic)
Mimi_93x:@xo.anisha.xo wtf I only watch this Cus of him 😭😭😭😭😭 - (sic)
