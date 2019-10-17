Karan Singh Grover EXITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2; Was He Not Happy With His Role?

Karan Singh Grover Wasn’t Happy With His Role?

When Tellychakkar asked Karan Singh Grover if he wasn't happy with his role, he denied the report and said that it isn't true. It is also being said that he is exiting to shoot for his movie, but this hasn't been confirmed.

Karan Quits Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

The actor had shared a picture snapped with his team and thanked the Kasautii team for an amazing farewell. KSG wrote, "🔱 Thank you for an awesome time and such an amazing farewell!! It was a pleasure working with ya'll! Thank you @ektaravikapoor ❤️ We Missed you yesterday @kingsonyaa #kasautiizindagiikay." - (sic)

Fans Not Happy With KSG’s Exit

While a few fans bid him goodbye, many weren't happy with his exit. Take a look at a few comments. Obhodrodev wrote, "You were great as Mr. Bajaj! We will miss you terribly. Wish PH had explored the Bajaj- Prerna angle more. It's too bad you and kuku are leaving the show and it's now time for me to quit watching this show too!" - (sic)

Fan Comments

Prerishfc: Noo dont leave na😭😭🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️- (sic)

The_ejf.love: Come back soon please mr bajaj. - (sic)

Vishranttt: Its a break guys he is going for movie shoot.- (sic)

Raziaullah: Please tell me ur coming back and it's just a break. - (sic)

Bhumee & Mimi

Bhumee_e: @iamksgofficial i was watching the show because you were there. Now no meaning to watch this serial. You played such a fab role. Will miss you.! ❤️- (sic)

Mimi_93x:@xo.anisha.xo wtf I only watch this Cus of him 😭😭😭😭😭 - (sic)