Karan Singh Grover Is All Praise For Parth & Erica But Adds No One Can Touch Shweta Tiwari's Work!

Karan Singh Grover Excited To Enter Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

On bagging Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, the actor told IE, "I am very very excited. I know there is a lot of expectation given that Ronit Roy did a fabulous job but I don't believe in taking any pressure. The only emotion that I have is gratitude and excitement."

KSG Is Thrilled To Play Mr Bajaj!

When asked if he felt lucky to play Mr Bajaj as there were a lot of speculations around as to who will play the iconic role, he said, "Of course, I was thrilled. Also, the call came to me first so I knew I was doing it. And then I started hearing other names but I knew it's all a lie as I am on-board. But it's always nice to know who all are there in your league, and some were really big names."

‘Even If Mr Bajaj Was 300-Year-Old, I Would Still Play It’

Was he apprehensive to play an older character and sporting a salt and pepper look, Karan says, "Even if Mr Bajaj was 300-year-old, I would still play it. As for the look, I do have a few white, which Bipasha (Basu) keeps telling me to colour. I guess now I wouldn't need to bother."

Karan Followed Kasautii Reboot

When asked if he followed the reboot version and how did he like Parth and Erica as Anurag and Prerna, he said, "I did follow it in the beginning, it's Kasautii after all. And now I have watched a lot of recent episodes."

‘Parth & Erica Are Brilliant, But No One Can Touch Shweta Tiwari’s Work’

"I think both Parth and Erica are absolutely brilliant. They look great as Anurag and Prerna. They have added a lot to the character and are doing an amazing job. No one can touch Shweta Tiwari's work but from what I have seen, the actors are lovable and doing awesome."

Is He Ready To Face Criticism?

On probable criticism as Anurag and Prerna's fans will be upset with the new angle, he quipped, "I am up for all the love. I have a very strong army, that's ruthless and strong. So whenever there's any bashing, which I know there will be, they will take care of it. They don't let any of it come to me."

‘I Have A Small Baby Named Bipasha’

KSG will be seen playing a father on the show. When asked whether it is challenging to bring the emotions as he is yet to embrace parenthood in real life, he said, "Who said I am not a father? I have a small baby named Bipasha. I have a lot of paternal love for her, so there was no difficulty emoting as a father. Also, I really enjoy working with children. They have exciting energy around them. Adulthood is boring."