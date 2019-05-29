Karan Singh Grover OUT Of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & The Reason Will Shock You!
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been hitting headlines for one reason or the other. Recently, the team celebrated the success of the show as it topped the TRP chart. The show also has been in the news for Hina Khan aka Komolika's exit. Post her exit, Ekta Kapoor announced about Mr Bajaj's entry. Ever since, there are speculations regarding the actor who would play Mr Bajaj. It has to be recalled that the iconic character was played by Ronit Roy in season 1 and indeed no one can replace.
There were reports of Karan Singh Grover returning to the small screen as Mr Bajaj. It was also said that his entry will be shot in Switzerland. But a few days ago, there were reports that the actor is in two minds over taking up the offer.
Karan Singh Grover In Two Minds To Take Up Mr Bajaj’s Role
A source was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, "Karan is still in two minds and is contemplating whether to come back home to the tube or wait for his ALTBalaji web series, Boss, where he is the main lead. His other ALTBalaji web series, Judaai, is also stuck."
KSG No Longer Considered For Mr Bajaj’s Role!
Now there are reports that he will not be playing the part and you will be shocked to know the reason! A source close to the production house revealed to Pinkvilla, "Karan Singh Grover is no longer being considered for the character of Mr Bajaj by Balaji Telefilms as a source tells us that some rushes of his new show were seen by the creators and they realised that he would not be able to do justice to the role of Mr Bajaj."
Karan Looks Too Old For Erica!
The source added, "The reason being that he would look too old opposite the main lead, Erica Fernandes and have hence decided to go ahead and keep their search on for the new Mr Bajaj."
KSG Hadn’t Signed The Contract!
Another source revealed, "Karan hadn't signed the contract with the production house till date and they have been waiting for it given the initial plan was to introduce the character sooner. But looks like the delay from his side is making the makers think again."
So, who do you think will play Mr Rishab Bajaj? Do you want Ronit Roy to return? Hit the comment box to share your views!
