Karan Wahi Blasts Media For Wrongly Accusing Him Of Molestation Charge!

Karan Wahi got the shock of his life when he read reports of him getting arrested for molesting a 22-year-old model. This created a huge confusion on social media. The actor clarified the same on his Instagram stories that it was not him but another person with the same name who got arrested. The actor also warned the media and asked them to be a little responsible and verify which Karan Wahi they are taking about! He also shared the picture of the Karan Wahi whom the media should be reporting about.

Karan wrote a note that read, "I would request some of the MEDIA PORTALS to be a little responsible and verify which karan wahhi they are talking about before putting my pictures in an article which is not about me. Ur carelessness can cause the other person a lot of issues. Thank u." - (sic)

Apparently, Karan Wahi, which the media is talking about is a music composer. It so happened that Karan and the producer named Mudhra Singh Nagar had hosted a party in Malad, Mumbai at their apartment, where the model was also invited after being promised to get work.

As per the reports, at the party one of them tried to make a move on the model. The model filed a complaint with the police, when she found scratches on her chest. She claimed that the two sexually assaulted her and abused her after she fell asleep. The police have arrested the men and booked them under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.

