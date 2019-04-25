Karan Wahi Replaces Divyanka Tripathi On The Voice; Will She Return?; The Actress Answers!

The Voice: Divyanka Tripathi to get replaced by Karan Wahi |FilmiBeat

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi marked her debut as a solo host on the singing reality show, The Voice. The actress turned heads as the glamorous host of the show. Her stylish avatar and glamorous transformation have been praised by netizens. But, the actress will be getting replaced by Karan Wahi, who had earlier replaced Arjun Bijlani on Kitchen Champions. It is being said that the actress will not be hosting the upcoming episodes this weekend owing to personal commitments.

When Divyanka was asked about her being replaced on the show, she told IWMBuzz, "I had an unavoidable family commitment. After a lot of efforts from mine and channel's side for months no other date could be worked out for these particular episodes to be shot on a single day. Hence, we mutually decided for this leave for me. I missed the contestants and coaches a lot whom I already love so dearly."

When asked whether she will return to the show, she said, "Hopefully. Let's see what are the next episodes dates coming up."

Meanwhile, Karan is excited to be part of the singing reality show. The actor was quoted by IANS as saying, "I am very excited to be part of this show. I love anchoring and shooting for these episodes was too much of fun. The contestants are talented and listening to them live was an absolute honour."

Most Read: Casting Couch! Vivek Dahiya Was Suggested To Please People In Certain Way As He Refused To Pay Money