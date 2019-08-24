Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raqesh Bapat & Rajat Barmecha Sculpt Eco-friendly Ganesha Idols (PICS)

Raqesh Bapat

Looks like this time, Raqesh is making the idol all by himself as he shifted his place. Sharing a couple of pictures, the actor wrote, "Back to where it all started #ganpatibappamorya 🙏" and "This!!!... Is bliss!!! 💫 #soultherapy #blessingscomingalive #ganpatibappamorya 🙏" - (sic)

Karan Wahi

Rithvik Dhanjani was seen teaching Karan Wahi, Rajat Barmecha and their friends to make the idol. Karan Wahi shared a picture and wrote, "Getting him to LIFE... just blessed that i could do this again this year. Ganesh Chaturthi is coming , if you are getting bappa home ,hope u take a decision which is right for you and for MOTHER NATURE... GANPATI BAPPA MORYAAAAA!!! #ecofriendly #ganesha #ganpatibappamorya #bappa #blessings #love." - (sic)

Rajat Barmecha

Rajat shared a picture and captioned it, "Festivals are amazing if celebrated responsibly. #GaneshChaturthi is about loved ones, family, friends coming together and having a good time. But let's not forget Nature who gets affected the most in our ‘celebration'. Go for #EcoFriendly #Ganesha this #GaneshChaturthi and let #Nature breathe. #Visarjan can be in a bucket at home (so no traffic on the roads) and the water can go to the plants in and around your house. Everyone happy 😀😀" - (sic)

Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik shared a video and captioned it, "Day 1 And it begins...!!🙏🏻✨." Ridi Dogra commented, "@raqeshbapat u should be proud. You've taught many!" - (sic)